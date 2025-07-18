India to launch its own semiconductor chip by year-end
India is set to roll out its very own semiconductor chip by the end of 2025, using tech that powers about 60% of the world's electronics.
The new chip will be used in everything from cars and telecom gear to trains and power systems.
This move is all about making India less dependent on imports and more self-sufficient in tech.
Six fabrication plants are being built
Thanks to the India Semiconductor Mission (launched in 2022), six fabrication plants are being built—including Tata Electronics' massive ₹27,000cr facility in Assam and a brand-new HCL-Foxconn plant in Uttar Pradesh.
These projects aim to kickstart a homegrown chip industry and create more opportunities for Indian talent.
India aims to boost local manufacturing and cut imports
By focusing on chips that everyone needs, India hopes to join the ranks of top semiconductor players worldwide.
The government sees this as a big step toward boosting local manufacturing, growing the economy, and meeting rising demand—all while cutting down on expensive imports.