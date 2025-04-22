What's the story

Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant has sought to downplay the criticisms of India's top judicial body by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey.

"We are not worried... the institution comes under attack every day," he said.

The comments were made in the wake of a recent Supreme Court directive, which gave a three-month deadline for the president to take a call on bills pending for approval from governors.