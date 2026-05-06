How much did Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal battle cost?

The legal battle between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over the film It Ends With Us has reportedly cost them millions, according to legal experts. "The combined legal expense is in the multiple millions," New York-based attorney Richard Schoenstein told People. "There are around 1,500 docket entries, countless lawyers on both sides, and these are high-priced firms billing well over $1,000 an hour."

Legal costs Both sides had multiple lawyers Attorney Megan Thomas, founder of Megan Thomas Law, PLLC in New York, echoed Schoenstein's sentiments. She said it was "An obscene amount." "I can't give a number, but both sides had multiple lawyers." The actors reached a settlement just weeks before the trial was set to begin. This decision was likely influenced by the high costs and diminishing benefits of continuing the legal battle.

Settlement reasons Likely settled due to high costs, 'not much to gain' Schoenstein suggested that the actors settled because the case had been reduced and there wasn't much to gain from going to trial. "The case had been reduced - his counterclaims were dismissed, and her claims were substantially narrowed." "There wasn't enough to gain from going to trial given the cost, which would have been extremely high, in the millions."

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Leverage shift Lively's leverage in the settlement talks changed, said Schoenstein The dismissal of several of Lively's claims, including sexual harassment and defamation, changed the leverage in the settlement talks. Schoenstein said, "She had more power initially, but after many of her claims were dismissed, that power was reduced." Thomas believed Lively still had an advantage as she had three strong claims. "His countersuit was dismissed, and although 10 of her 13 claims were dismissed, she still had three strong claims heading into trial. He was more in the hot seat."

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Reputation impact Reputation likely mattered more than money in the settlement talks Both experts agreed that reputation, not just money, likely played a crucial role in the settlement. "These are two very wealthy parties, so money may not have been the main issue," Thomas said. "Reputation likely mattered more." The joint statement issued by both parties also hinted at this. It seemed more favorable to Lively, suggesting her claims deserved to be heard.