Blake Lively returns to Met Gala after settling Baldoni lawsuit

Hollywood actor Blake Lively made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala on Monday night. She wore an archival 2006 Atelier Versace gown, inspired by Venetian Rococo paintings and Baroque churches. This marked her return to the prestigious event after four years, just hours after announcing that her long-running legal dispute with actor-director Justin Baldoni would not go to trial.

Legal dispute The legal battle explained Lively first accused Baldoni, her director and co-star on It Ends With Us, of sexual harassment in 2024. She alleged that he retaliated against her with a digital smear campaign. In response, Baldoni filed a lengthy defamation lawsuit in federal court and also targeted The New York Times for publishing messages with his publicists about orchestrating a smear campaign against Lively. Both of his cases were dismissed early on.

Settlement announcement Both parties released a joint statement On Monday, both parties released a joint statement. They said, "The end product - the movie "It Ends With Us" - is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life." "Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors - and all survivors - is a goal that we stand behind."

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Legal proceedings Lively initially sought $161 million in damages Before the settlement, Lively had sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation in December 2024. She alleged several incidents from the It Ends With Us set, which Baldoni denied. In her lawsuit, she claimed around $161 million in damages due to an alleged smear campaign against her. In turn, Baldoni countersued Lively with a $400 million suit that was ultimately dismissed in June 2025.

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