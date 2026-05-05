Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni settle 'It Ends With Us' lawsuit

Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have finally settled their legal dispute over the 2024 movie It Ends With Us. The settlement was announced just two weeks before the trial was scheduled to start in New York City. Both parties issued a joint statement on Monday, expressing satisfaction with the final product and their shared goal of raising awareness about domestic violence.

Joint statement Here's what the joint statement said The joint statement read, "The end product, the movie It Ends With Us, is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life." "Raising awareness and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors and all survivors is a goal that we stand behind." "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard."

Legal proceedings Terms of the settlement remain undisclosed The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed yet. In April, US District Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 of Lively's claims against Baldoni, including defamation, sexual harassment, and civil conspiracy. However, claims for retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation, and breach of contract were allowed to proceed. The remaining claims were set to go on trial on May 18.

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