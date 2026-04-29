Justin Baldoni's team calls Blake Lively 'bully' during pre-trial hearing

In the ongoing legal battle between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni , the latter's legal team has claimed that Lively is to blame for the failure of her Betty Buzz drinks brand. They have also called her a "bully" during a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, reported the Daily Mail. This statement comes as both parties prepare for a civil trial scheduled for May 18.

Brand failure Baldoni's lawyers argue against Lively's claims of financial loss Baldoni's attorneys argued that Lively's unpopularity, not a smear campaign by Baldoni, was responsible for the failure of her Betty Buzz drinks brand. As per the Daily Mail, they claimed that her "scattered work history" and lack of full-time commitment to acting led to this downfall. The lawyers also disputed Lively's claim of potential earnings from her work in the next five years, stating it was inaccurate because she only works sporadically.

Behavior pattern They also pointed to her past behavior in 2024 Baldoni's attorneys also pointed to Lively's alleged "bullying" behavior in 2024, when she mocked Kate Middleton over a photoshopped image of her family. They claimed this incident was proof of a pattern of negative behaviors and caused Lively self-inflicted reputational damage. The court documents filed earlier this month revealed that Lively claims a "mean girl" campaign against her cost her $300 million in lost profits and potential income.

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