No settlement: Lively-Baldoni sexual harassment lawsuit heads to trial

Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have rejected a last-minute settlement offer in their ongoing legal dispute, reported Daily Mail. The lawsuit was filed by Lively against Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation during the filming of It Ends With Us. Despite attempts to settle the matter without going to trial, both parties have decided to proceed with a court hearing scheduled for next month.

Failed negotiations Last-minute negotiations fail to reach a resolution On Monday, attorneys for both Lively and Baldoni were asked to provide an update on their clients' positions regarding a potential settlement. However, these last-minute talks did not yield any positive results. The judge involved in the case had hoped to find common ground between the two parties, but was unsuccessful. This is not the first time such negotiations have taken place; previous attempts have also ended without success.

Legal proceedings Three claims remain for Lively Last week, a federal judge dismissed 10 out of 13 claims made by Lively against Baldoni and others. The remaining three allegations include breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation. Despite this setback for Lively, she expressed her gratitude on Instagram for being able to share her story at the upcoming trial. She wrote that she was "grateful" to finally tell her story in full at trial on May 18.

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