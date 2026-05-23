Pulwama attack mastermind's funeral attended by top wanted terrorists: Report
What's the story
The funeral of Hamza Burhan, the alleged mastermind behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was attended by several top wanted terrorists in Islamabad. Burhan, also known as Arjumand Gulzar Dar and codenamed "Doctor," was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). His funeral prayers were attended by Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and Al-Badr head Bakht Zameen Khan.
Security presence
ISI officials present at event
The funeral prayers were heavily guarded, especially around Al-Badr chief Khan. Visuals from the event showed heavily armed terrorists with AK-47 rifles and other sophisticated weapons deployed for security. Officials linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were also present at the gathering, highlighting rising fears amid a string of targeted killings of terrorists in Pakistan and POK.
Terrorist designation
Who was Hamza Burhan?
Burhan was allegedly one of the masterminds behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. He belonged to the Pulwama district before he crossed over to Pakistan and joined Al-Badr. The Union Home Ministry had designated him a terrorist in 2022 for his involvement in multiple terror activities.
Assassination details
Burhan shot multiple times in head
Burhan was living undercover in POK as a teacher at a private college in Muzaffarabad at the time of his assassination. He was shot multiple times in the head by unknown gunmen when he stepped out of the college premises. Sources confirmed that Burhan succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to a nearby hospital on ventilator support.
Arrest made
Suspect arrested in connection with assassination
A suspect has been arrested in connection with Burhan's assassination, according to local police. The accused was reportedly caught by locals while trying to flee on a motorcycle and was handed over to authorities. Burhan's killing adds to a growing list of designated terrorists and extremist operatives who have been mysteriously eliminated in Pakistan and POK over the years.