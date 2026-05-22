Britney Spears's DUI arrest report reveals 'drastic mood swings'

Newly released police reports and videos from Britney Spears 's March DUI arrest reveal the pop star spoke "nonsensically" and showed "drastic mood swings." The 44-year-old singer was pulled over on March 4 in Ventura County, California , after allegedly driving erratically. Despite taking two breathalyzer tests that registered .05 and .06, below California's legal limit of .08% BAC, a drug recognition evaluation found her "under the influence of a CNS stimulant."

Arrest details 'Changed from confrontational and agitated to...' The police report, obtained by People, noted that Spears's mood "changed from confrontational and agitated to flamboyant and compliant." At one point, she reportedly spoke with a British accent. In the video footage of her arrest, she offered to cook for the officers at her house. However, later in the patrol car, she cried and accused them of being "mean to me" and "lying."

Medication details Unprescribed drugs were found in her possession During the arrest, a bottle of Adderall not prescribed to Spears was found in her purse. She told officers she had taken 200mg of Lamictal, an anti-epileptic medication used to treat seizures and bipolar disorder. In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, Spears had revealed that Adderall was her "drug of choice" during her partying days in the early 2000s.

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Legal proceedings Spears takes plea deal in DUI case Earlier this month, Spears took a plea deal in her DUI case. She pleaded guilty to a "wet reckless" charge, which is typically offered to defendants without prior DUI history and with low blood alcohol levels. As part of the agreement, she was sentenced to one day in jail, credited as time served, and placed on probation for 12 months. She was also fined $571 and must complete a three-month DUI program with 30 hours of class time.

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