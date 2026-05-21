Anthropic expects to more than double its revenue

Anthropic on track for 1st-ever profitable quarter

By Akash Pandey 11:22 am May 21, 202611:22 am

What's the story

Anthropic, the AI start-up that has been making waves in the industry, is on track to achieve its first-ever profitable quarter, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company has informed its investors that it expects to more than double its revenue to around $10.9 billion in Q2 2026. This would be a major milestone for the company and put it ahead of its main competitor, OpenAI, which is likely to file for an IPO soon.