Anthropic on track for 1st-ever profitable quarter
What's the story
Anthropic, the AI start-up that has been making waves in the industry, is on track to achieve its first-ever profitable quarter, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company has informed its investors that it expects to more than double its revenue to around $10.9 billion in Q2 2026. This would be a major milestone for the company and put it ahead of its main competitor, OpenAI, which is likely to file for an IPO soon.
Financial forecast
Surge in revenue driven by enterprise adoption of AI tools
The projected revenue surge is driven by the growing enterprise adoption of AI tools for coding and cybersecurity tasks. Despite the high computing costs and infrastructure expenses that continue to plague the broader industry, Anthropic's Claude AI models have seen a strong demand from software developers. Some enterprises are even using their top-tier model, Mythos, to identify vulnerabilities in their code.
Profitability challenge
Anthropic eyes $559 million profit amid industry's high cost challenges
Anthropic's anticipated operating profit of $559 million for the second quarter is a rare feat in an AI industry plagued by high costs. These expenses are mainly due to the technology's insatiable appetite for computing power. Notably, Elon Musk's rival space and AI company SpaceX disclosed in its IPO filing that Anthropic has agreed to pay it $1.25 billion per month through May 2029 for compute capacity.