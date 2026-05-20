Xi, Putin meet in Beijing among pomp and pageantry 

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Wednesday, just days after US President Donald Trump 's visit. The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People, with military honors and children waving flags welcoming both leaders. A military band also played the Russian and Chinese national anthems for the duo. The talks began with a "narrow format meeting" to discuss sensitive issues before moving to a "wide format meeting" with larger delegations.

Meeting agenda Cooperation for national development emphasized by Xi Chinese state media reported that Xi during the meeting emphasized cooperation for national development and warned against a return to the "law of the jungle." Putin praised their relationship as unprecedented and reaffirmed Moscow's role as a "reliable energy supplier" amid Middle East tensions. He also invited Xi to visit Russia next year. The leaders are expected to sign around 40 documents, including a joint statement on their strengthening partnership.

Twitter Post Red-carpet welcome for Putin 🇨🇳🇷🇺 Xi Jinping just rolled out the full red-carpet welcome for Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



The Russia-China axis keeps looking more official by the month.pic.twitter.com/8pRmcnamcW https://t.co/AwUBEMmw6A — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 20, 2026

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Economic ties Trade between China and Russia on the rise Despite a recent downturn, bilateral trade between China and Russia has improved. Trade rose by 16.1% in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period last year. Trade between China and Russia was valued at 1.63 trillion yuan ($240 billion) in 2025, a 6.5% decrease from a record in 2024 and the first dip in five years. Putin has acknowledged the need to reverse the downward trend, highlighting China's importance as an economic lifeline for sanctions-hit Moscow.

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