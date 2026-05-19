SC refuses to modify earlier directions to remove stray dogs 

The Supreme Court has refused to modify its earlier directions on the removal of stray dogs from public places. The court had previously ordered that these dogs, once picked up from places like hospitals, bus stands, schools and railway stations, should not be released back into the same area even after vaccination or sterilization. This new decision was taken after hearing several applications seeking modifications to the November 2025 directions.

Attack incidents 'Menace of dog bites has extended to public places' The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, also dismissed applications challenging the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). In its decision, the court referred to reports of "deeply disturbing incidents" of dog attacks on children They said "the menace of dog bites has extended to public places of critical areas, including airports and residential areas."

Legal consequences Court warns of contempt, disciplinary action against non-compliant officials The bench said that the problem had a "staggering dimension," and the "continued recurrence of such incidents" reflected a deficiency in the implementation of the directions. They also warned of contempt and disciplinary action against officials who fail to implement these directions. Pertinently, the SC directed all states to take necessary steps to strengthen and implement the AWBI framework rules. States shall also ensure the establishment of at least one fully functional ABC (Animal Birth Control) center in each district.

Advertisement

Orders Directions for NHAI Furthermore, states and duties shall ensure adequate availability of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins in all government medical facilities. It also directed NHAI to coordinate with concerned states and UTs to formulate and implement a comprehensive and time-bound mechanism for addressing the presence of stray cattle on national highways and expressways. These include the deployment of specialized transport vehicles for safe handling and relocation of street cattle and other animals and the creation or earmarking of appropriate holding and shelter facilities.

Advertisement