Why Steven Soderbergh used AI in the John Lennon documentary

Acclaimed Hollywood director Steve Steven Soderbergh n Soderbergh has employed artificial intelligence (AI) to create visual representations of philosophical discussions in his documentary, John Lennon: The Last Interview. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival , sparked a debate over the use of AI in filmmaking. In an interview with AP News, Soderbergh defended his decision to use AI and stressed the need for transparency.

Film details Documentary based on a 2-hour interview The documentary is based on a two-hour interview given by John Lennon and Yoko Ono to a San Francisco radio crew from their home in New York's Dakota Apartments on December 8, 1980. The interview was wide-ranging, with the couple discussing topics such as love, creativity, life after The Beatles, and parenting. Soderbergh said, "I was just so compelled by their generosity of spirit throughout the conversation...It's like the world took place in one day, in this apartment."

Filmmaking challenge Challenge in visualizing philosophical parts of the interview Soderbergh faced a challenge in visualizing the more philosophical parts of the interview. He worked on everything else that could be solved but was left with a gap where the conversation became more philosophical. "Then there was the inevitable moment of: OK, but really what are we going to do? We just started playing and ran out of time and money." Ultimately, he used Meta's AI software to "conjure surreal imagery," which makes up about 10% of the documentary.

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Industry debate Soderbergh's response to the criticism Soderbergh's decision to use AI in the documentary sparked criticism at Cannes. However, he stood by his choice and said he knew what was coming. "I take it very seriously, and I understand why people have an emotional response to this subject." "But, yeah, you don't say yes to Meta offering you these tools and offering to finish the film and not know you're going to come in for some heat."

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AI perspective On generative AI's impact on filmmaking Soderbergh shared his views on the potential of generative AI to disrupt the film industry. He said, "I think most jobs that matter when you're making a movie cannot be performed by this tech and never will be performed by this tech." "As it becomes possible for anybody to create something that meets a certain standard of technical perfection, then imperfection becomes more valuable and more interesting."

Creative process 'My rule is: It has to be necessary' Soderbergh revealed his approach to using AI in filmmaking. He said, "I've determined my rule is: It has to be necessary. Is it the only way to accomplish what I want to see? Is it truly the best way to do it?" "You're going to see a lot of people doing stuff with AI that fail those two challenges."