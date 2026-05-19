Why Steven Soderbergh used AI in the John Lennon documentary
What's the story
Acclaimed Hollywood director SteveSteven Soderberghn Soderbergh has employed artificial intelligence (AI) to create visual representations of philosophical discussions in his documentary, John Lennon: The Last Interview. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, sparked a debate over the use of AI in filmmaking. In an interview with AP News, Soderbergh defended his decision to use AI and stressed the need for transparency.
Film details
Documentary based on a 2-hour interview
The documentary is based on a two-hour interview given by John Lennon and Yoko Ono to a San Francisco radio crew from their home in New York's Dakota Apartments on December 8, 1980. The interview was wide-ranging, with the couple discussing topics such as love, creativity, life after The Beatles, and parenting. Soderbergh said, "I was just so compelled by their generosity of spirit throughout the conversation...It's like the world took place in one day, in this apartment."
Filmmaking challenge
Challenge in visualizing philosophical parts of the interview
Soderbergh faced a challenge in visualizing the more philosophical parts of the interview. He worked on everything else that could be solved but was left with a gap where the conversation became more philosophical. "Then there was the inevitable moment of: OK, but really what are we going to do? We just started playing and ran out of time and money." Ultimately, he used Meta's AI software to "conjure surreal imagery," which makes up about 10% of the documentary.
Industry debate
Soderbergh's response to the criticism
Soderbergh's decision to use AI in the documentary sparked criticism at Cannes. However, he stood by his choice and said he knew what was coming. "I take it very seriously, and I understand why people have an emotional response to this subject." "But, yeah, you don't say yes to Meta offering you these tools and offering to finish the film and not know you're going to come in for some heat."
AI perspective
On generative AI's impact on filmmaking
Soderbergh shared his views on the potential of generative AI to disrupt the film industry. He said, "I think most jobs that matter when you're making a movie cannot be performed by this tech and never will be performed by this tech." "As it becomes possible for anybody to create something that meets a certain standard of technical perfection, then imperfection becomes more valuable and more interesting."
Creative process
'My rule is: It has to be necessary'
Soderbergh revealed his approach to using AI in filmmaking. He said, "I've determined my rule is: It has to be necessary. Is it the only way to accomplish what I want to see? Is it truly the best way to do it?" "You're going to see a lot of people doing stuff with AI that fail those two challenges."
Ethical and aesthetic debate
We'll find homeostasis with this technology, says Soderbergh
Soderbergh also addressed the ethical and aesthetic debate over using AI in a documentary that features a human dialogue. He said he needed a way to visually follow Lennon and Ono's conversation or else "I'm not doing my job." "It's hard to judge how long it will take us to find homeostasis with this technology. I think we will." To note, the former Beatle was shot dead on the same day as the interview.