SHEIN acquires US apparel brand Everlane for $100M

The board of Everlane has approved the acquisition deal, Puck reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. However, it remains unclear if any cash will change hands or if preferred shareholders will receive cash or shares in SHEIN. Notably, holders of common stock won't receive a payout according to a note sent to shareholders on Sunday morning.

Business challenges

SHEIN's move amid debt issues

Everlane, known for its "quiet luxury" style favored by celebrities like Meghan Markle, has been struggling with mounting debt. The brand attempted a comeback amid these financial woes. Meanwhile, SHEIN has been exploring new revenue streams after US tariffs put additional pressure on its core business. Last year, the company started giving other fashion brands access to its apparel manufacturing network in China as a service.