Research repository ArXiv to ban authors misusing AI in papers

ArXiv, the popular open-access repository for preprint research papers, is tightening its grip on the reckless use of large language models (LLMs) in scientific publications. The platform has become a major conduit for research dissemination in fields like computer science and mathematics. Now, to tackle the rising tide of low-quality, AI-generated papers, ArXiv is implementing stricter measures.

Quality assurance New rules require 1st-time posters' endorsement ArXiv's new rules require first-time posters to get an endorsement from an established author. This is part of a wider effort to improve quality control on the platform. Thomas Dietterich, chair of ArXiv's computer science section, recently announced that if a submission shows clear evidence that authors didn't verify LLM generation results, it would render the entire paper untrustworthy.

Penalties Clear evidence could include 'hallucinated references' Dietterich further explained that clear evidence could include "hallucinated references" or comments to/from the LLM. If such evidence is found, the authors of a paper could face a year-long ban from ArXiv. After this period, any future submissions would have to be accepted by a reputable peer-reviewed venue before being posted on ArXiv.

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Policy clarification arXiv isn't banning LLMs outright It's important to note that ArXiv isn't outright banning the use of LLMs. Instead, they want authors to take "full responsibility" for their content, regardless of how it's generated. This means if researchers directly copy-paste inappropriate language, plagiarized content, biased content, errors, or misleading information from an LLM into their work, they're still held accountable for it.

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