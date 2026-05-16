Akshay charging over ₹35cr for 'Golmaal 5'? Makers clarify

Statement

Here's what the production house said

The spokesperson said, "We would like to categorically state that these claims are completely baseless, inaccurate, and purely speculative." "The commercials of the film are confidential in nature and are never disclosed publicly by any of the core parties associated with the project. Any numbers, figures or financial details currently being reported are strictly rumors and untrue." "We are making this film with a lot of love for all of you. All we request is your support in this journey."