Akshay charging over ₹35cr for 'Golmaal 5'? Makers clarify
What's the story
The production house behind Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty Picturez, has dismissed recent reports claiming that actor Akshay Kumar will be paid a massive fee for his role in the upcoming comedy film. In an official statement, the spokesperson for the studio said these claims are "completely baseless, inaccurate, and purely speculative." The comedy, directed by Rohit Shetty, is currently under production.
Statement
Here's what the production house said
The spokesperson said, "We would like to categorically state that these claims are completely baseless, inaccurate, and purely speculative." "The commercials of the film are confidential in nature and are never disclosed publicly by any of the core parties associated with the project. Any numbers, figures or financial details currently being reported are strictly rumors and untrue." "We are making this film with a lot of love for all of you. All we request is your support in this journey."
Fee rumors
Kumar was rumored to be receiving over ₹35 crore
The official clarification comes after IANS reported that Kumar will be paid between ₹35 crore and ₹40 crore for his 18 to 22-day shoot. The report added that his remuneration is more than lead actor Ajay Devgn's "upfront fees" who is "on a profit-sharing basis." The upcoming film also stars Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Kemmu.