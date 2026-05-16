ChatGPT can now analyze your spending patterns, track upcoming payments

OpenAI has launched a new feature in its ChatGPT service, specifically for Pro subscribers in the US. The update allows users to connect their financial accounts and ask a range of questions, from analyzing spending patterns to planning future financial goals. The innovative tool is powered by Plaid, a leading financial technology platform that connects with over 12,000 financial institutions including American Express and Bank of America.

User experience How to connect your financial accounts with ChatGPT The new feature provides a dashboard that shows users their portfolio performance, spending trends, upcoming payments, and subscriptions. This way, they can get a comprehensive view of their financial situation. To use this tool, users have to go to the "Finances" option in the sidebar and select "Get started." Alternatively, they can also type "@Finances, connect my accounts" in a ChatGPT conversation.

Advanced capabilities Ask the AI about your spending patterns and more The new financial tool integration allows users to get detailed answers to questions like "I feel like I've been spending more recently. Has anything changed?" or "Help me build a plan to be ready to buy a house in my area in the next 5 years." This is made possible by the advanced reasoning capabilities of OpenAI's latest GPT-5.5 model, which is specifically designed for context-rich conversations such as those related to personal finance.

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Data security User privacy is a priority for OpenAI OpenAI has assured that the new feature is designed with user privacy in mind. Even after connecting their financial institution with ChatGPT, users' full account numbers remain hidden from the chatbot. The company also said that these personal finance conversations are treated under the same model training settings as regular ChatGPT conversations.

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