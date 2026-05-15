Musk-OpenAI trial nears end: Key takeaways and what's next
What's the story
As the trial over alleged wrongdoing by OpenAI and its leaders comes to a close, Elon Musk's attorney has accused OpenAI CEO Sam Altman of deception. The accusation was made during closing arguments in a federal court in Oakland, California. The case centers on whether the ChatGPT developer turned its non-profit mission into a for-profit venture for personal gain.
Accusations
Altman manipulated Musk into donating $38M, alleges lawyer
Musk's lawyer, Steven Molo, alleged that Altman manipulated Musk into donating $38 million. The attorney also claimed that OpenAI had deviated from its original non-profit plan by adding a for-profit business. He further accused the organization of accepting tens of billions from Microsoft and other investors for expansion purposes.
Legal demands
Musk is seeking $150 billion in damages
Musk is seeking some $150 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft. The amount would go to OpenAI's non-profit. He also wants Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman ousted from their positions. During the trial, five witnesses including Musk himself testified against Altman.
Defense strategy
'Musk waited too long to claim breach of contract'
In response to the allegations, OpenAI's attorney William Savitt defended Altman. He said Musk waited too long to claim a breach of contract and couldn't prove his essentiality in OpenAI's success. "Mr Musk may have the Midas touch in some areas, but not in AI," said Savitt. "To succeed in AI, as it turns out, all Mr. Musk can do is come to court."
Credibility questioned
OpenAI's lawyer challenged Musk's credibility
Another OpenAI lawyer Sarah Eddy challenged Musk's credibility in her closing argument. She said by 2017, everyone at OpenAI including Musk knew it needed more funding than a non-profit could raise. "Mr. Musk wanted to turn OpenAI into a for-profit company that he could control," Eddy said. "But the other founders refused to turn the keys of AGI (artificial general intelligence) over to one person, let alone Elon Musk."
Accusation
Eddy accused Musk of having 'selective amnesia'
Eddy also expressed disbelief that Musk claimed he didn't read a four-page term sheet in 2018 discussing OpenAI's plan to seek outside investments. She said "one of the most sophisticated businessmen in the history of the world" wouldn't have "stuck his head in the sand." Jury deliberations are scheduled for Monday. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers and attorneys will also debate OpenAI's potential restructuring and damages—contingent on a win for Musk. If Musk loses, the case concludes without remedies.