Influencer arrested for posts about Sunjay Kapur's family

The Delhi Police have arrested social media influencer Dr. Neelam Singh, popularly known as The Skin Doctor, for allegedly posting objectionable remarks about the Kapur family following the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur . The complaint was filed at Vasant Kunj Police Station by the Kapurs, reported PTI. Singh was questioned and taken into custody as part of the investigation before being granted bail nearly five hours after the arrest.

Controversial posts Details of the case Dr. Singh, in one of the now-deleted posts, questioned the circumstances surrounding Kapur's death, raising concerns about his will. Meanwhile, advocate Mahesh Jethmalani posted on X, "A prominent influencer...was arrested by the Delhi Police today on a baseless and frivolous case." "When the night magistrate gave him bail...it was made clear...that he did not do anything wrong." "Sources say that the Delhi Police was...asked who pressured them to carry out the arrest." "The case has no legal grounds, none whatsoever."

Twitter Post See the post here A prominent influencer, @theskindoctor13, was arrested by the Delhi Police today on a baseless and frivolous case. When the night magistrate gave him bail within 5 hours at 10 PM tonight, it was made clear by the honorable court that he did not do anything wrong.



Advocate… — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) May 13, 2026

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Profile Who is Dr. Singh? Dr. Singh is a dermatologist who gained fame online as The Skin Doctor. Initially recognized for his skincare and dermatology-related content, the influencer later gained prominence for his commentary on social and political issues. His Instagram bio describes him as "A socio-politically aware dermatologist," while his YouTube channel states: "A Dermatologist speaking on social issues."

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