Influencer arrested for posts about Sunjay Kapur's family
What's the story
The Delhi Police have arrested social media influencer Dr. Neelam Singh, popularly known as The Skin Doctor, for allegedly posting objectionable remarks about the Kapur family following the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur. The complaint was filed at Vasant Kunj Police Station by the Kapurs, reported PTI. Singh was questioned and taken into custody as part of the investigation before being granted bail nearly five hours after the arrest.
Controversial posts
Details of the case
Dr. Singh, in one of the now-deleted posts, questioned the circumstances surrounding Kapur's death, raising concerns about his will. Meanwhile, advocate Mahesh Jethmalani posted on X, "A prominent influencer...was arrested by the Delhi Police today on a baseless and frivolous case." "When the night magistrate gave him bail...it was made clear...that he did not do anything wrong." "Sources say that the Delhi Police was...asked who pressured them to carry out the arrest." "The case has no legal grounds, none whatsoever."
Twitter Post
See the post here
A— Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) May 13, 2026
prominent influencer, @theskindoctor13, was arrestedby the Delhi Police today on a baseless and frivolous case. When the night magistrate gave himbail within 5 hours at 10 PM tonight, it was madeclear by the honorable court that he did not do anything wrong.
Advocate…
Profile
Who is Dr. Singh?
Dr. Singh is a dermatologist who gained fame online as The Skin Doctor. Initially recognized for his skincare and dermatology-related content, the influencer later gained prominence for his commentary on social and political issues. His Instagram bio describes him as "A socio-politically aware dermatologist," while his YouTube channel states: "A Dermatologist speaking on social issues."
Background
Kapur died in London last year
Kapur, chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar and former husband of Karisma Kapoor, died on June 12 while playing polo in London. His death was later ruled as natural due to cardiac-related issues. However, his mother, Rani Kapur, later sought a criminal investigation in the UK, citing "unexplained circumstances" surrounding his death and raising concerns related to business and inheritance matters.