Sunjay Kapur's mother moves fresh plea against RK Family Trust

The Supreme Court recently likened the ongoing ₹30,000 crore Kapur family estate dispute to the epic Mahabharat. Justice JB Pardiwala observed while hearing a fresh plea filed by Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. She sought to block moves linked to the disputed RK Family Trust even as mediation proceedings led by former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud , remain underway.

Court proceedings Kapur seeks restraint on Priya Sachdev Kapur The court scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 14. The fresh litigation comes despite the Supreme Court appointing Chandrachud as mediator to help resolve the complex dispute between Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay's third wife. In her new application, Kapur sought directions restraining Sachdev Kapur and certain other respondents from interfering with the RK Family Trust until mediation concludes.

Plea details Proposed board meeting could alter balance of control: Kapur's counsel Kapur also sought a stay on a board meeting scheduled for May 18, following a notice issued by Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited, which allegedly controls a substantial portion of the disputed estate. The proposed meeting was intended to appoint additional directors to the board. Kapur's counsel told the court that these developments could shift the balance of control within family-linked entities while mediation is still underway.

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Court's remark Supreme Court initiates mediation in RK family trust dispute The Supreme Court bench said, "We have entered into an arena. Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it." On May 7, the top court formally referred this dispute to mediation and appointed Chandrachud to oversee it after all parties agreed to explore a negotiated settlement. The court directed all parties to participate in mediation proceedings "with an open mind."

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