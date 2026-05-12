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Home / News / Entertainment News / Sunjay Kapur's mother moves fresh plea against RK Family Trust
Sunjay Kapur's mother moves fresh plea against RK Family Trust
Sunjay Kapur's mother moves fresh plea against family trust

Sunjay Kapur's mother moves fresh plea against RK Family Trust

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 12, 2026
04:53 pm
What's the story

The Supreme Court recently likened the ongoing ₹30,000 crore Kapur family estate dispute to the epic Mahabharat. Justice JB Pardiwala observed while hearing a fresh plea filed by Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. She sought to block moves linked to the disputed RK Family Trust even as mediation proceedings led by former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, remain underway.

Court proceedings

Kapur seeks restraint on Priya Sachdev Kapur

The court scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 14. The fresh litigation comes despite the Supreme Court appointing Chandrachud as mediator to help resolve the complex dispute between Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay's third wife. In her new application, Kapur sought directions restraining Sachdev Kapur and certain other respondents from interfering with the RK Family Trust until mediation concludes.

Plea details

Proposed board meeting could alter balance of control: Kapur's counsel

Kapur also sought a stay on a board meeting scheduled for May 18, following a notice issued by Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited, which allegedly controls a substantial portion of the disputed estate. The proposed meeting was intended to appoint additional directors to the board. Kapur's counsel told the court that these developments could shift the balance of control within family-linked entities while mediation is still underway.

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Court's remark

Supreme Court initiates mediation in RK family trust dispute

The Supreme Court bench said, "We have entered into an arena. Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it." On May 7, the top court formally referred this dispute to mediation and appointed Chandrachud to oversee it after all parties agreed to explore a negotiated settlement. The court directed all parties to participate in mediation proceedings "with an open mind."

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Trust dispute

Allegations of fraud, forgery at heart of legal battle

At the center of the legal dispute is the RK Family Trust, which Kapur has alleged was created using "forged, fabricated, and fraudulent" documents without her knowledge. In her suit, she claimed to be the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate and alleged that a "systematic fraud" led to her assets being transferred into the trust structure.

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