Anduril hits $61B valuation after fresh $5B funding round

US-based defense technology company Anduril Industries has raised a whopping $5 billion in its latest funding round. The investment has doubled the company's valuation to an impressive $61 billion. The funding round was led by Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), two of the most prominent venture capital firms in Silicon Valley.

Business expansion Anduril's impressive growth trajectory In a blog post announcing the funding, Anduril's CEO Brian Schimpf revealed that the company has more than doubled its revenue to $2.2 billion in 2025. The company has also nearly doubled its workforce during this period. This growth comes just under a year after Anduril raised $2.5 billion at a valuation of $30.5 billion, led by Founders Fund, which invested its largest check ever of $1 billion at that time.

Industry standing Expanding operations and securing contracts Despite the competition, Anduril has managed to secure a number of contracts in recent weeks. The company is also expanding its operations beyond the US. It was recently selected by the Dutch Ministry of Defense for a contract and won a US Army contract for battle manager software using its Lattice platform to process data from integrated missile defense systems.

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