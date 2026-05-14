Anduril hits $61B valuation after fresh $5B funding round
What's the story
US-based defense technology company Anduril Industries has raised a whopping $5 billion in its latest funding round. The investment has doubled the company's valuation to an impressive $61 billion. The funding round was led by Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), two of the most prominent venture capital firms in Silicon Valley.
Business expansion
Anduril's impressive growth trajectory
In a blog post announcing the funding, Anduril's CEO Brian Schimpf revealed that the company has more than doubled its revenue to $2.2 billion in 2025. The company has also nearly doubled its workforce during this period. This growth comes just under a year after Anduril raised $2.5 billion at a valuation of $30.5 billion, led by Founders Fund, which invested its largest check ever of $1 billion at that time.
Industry standing
Expanding operations and securing contracts
Despite the competition, Anduril has managed to secure a number of contracts in recent weeks. The company is also expanding its operations beyond the US. It was recently selected by the Dutch Ministry of Defense for a contract and won a US Army contract for battle manager software using its Lattice platform to process data from integrated missile defense systems.
Strategic partnerships
Anduril to build space-based 'golden dome' defensive system for US
Anduril was also part of a contract with others to build a space-based "golden dome" defensive system for the continental US. The move comes as part of America's efforts to bolster its missile defense capabilities. The company's Lattice platform has also been used by the US Army for battle manager software, further cementing its position in the defense tech industry.