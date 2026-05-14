UAE denies hosting secret meeting between Netanyahu, Arab leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's office on Wednesday claimed that he had a secret meeting with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel , and Iran. The meeting took place in Al Ain on March 26. On the same day, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' navy was killed in an Israeli airstrike. However, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied any such visit or undisclosed arrangements.

Official statement UAE foreign ministry issues statement The UAE Foreign Ministry issued a statement rejecting reports of Netanyahu's visit and the reception of any Israeli military delegation. It reiterated that its relations with Israel are conducted publicly under the Abraham Accords signed in 2020. The ministry emphasized that "Any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE."

Security coordination Reports of increased security cooperation between Israel and UAE Despite the denial, there have been reports of increased security cooperation between Israel and the UAE amid Iranian missile and drone attacks. Reuters reported that Mossad chief Dedi Barnea visited the UAE at least twice during this period for military coordination. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also said that an Iron Dome battery was deployed in the UAE at its request during the conflict with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported

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