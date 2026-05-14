'NEET-UG paper leak exposed structural flaws': Vijay demands exam's abolition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has reiterated his state's demand to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He said the recent cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 due to a paper leak highlighted "structural flaws" in the examination system. The CM argued that NEET has been unfair to students from rural areas, government schools, Tamil medium backgrounds, and socio-economically disadvantaged families.

NEET State government passed two bills for exam exemption He said, "The government reiterates the state's long-pending demand to...permit the states to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS...AYUSH courses on the basis of Class 12 marks." NEET is a very sensitive topic in Tamil Nadu, with over two dozen children dying by suicide because they were afraid of taking or failing the exam. The state government passed two bills in 2017 and 2021, seeking exemption from NEET for state students, but the Centre rejected both.

Exam cancelation NEET-UG 2026 exam canceled over paper leak The National Testing Agency (NTA) canceled the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was held on May 3, amid allegations of a paper leak. The decision has left over 22 lakh medical aspirants and their families in uncertainty about the admission process. The matter is now under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

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Investigation progress Five people arrested in connection with NEET-UG paper leak The CBI has arrested five people in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The agency also conducted searches at multiple locations across India as part of its investigation. Among those arrested are Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur; Yash Yadav from Gurugram; and Shubham Khairnar from Nashik.

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Leak origin Leak traced to medical student from Sikar studying in Kerala The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) traced the source of a "guess paper" to a medical student from Sikar studying in Kerala. This student allegedly shared the material with friends and hostel residents, leading to its circulation among candidates in Jaipur and nearby districts. Investigators suspect that the leak may have originated from Nashik before passing through Gurugram and Rajasthan.