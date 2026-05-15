Britney Spears's rep denies 'erratic' behavior reports: 'Blown out of...proportion'

Statement

Rep slams media for attacking Spears

The representative further added, "This constant attack on everything that she does, and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person." "This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now." The statement came after reports surfaced about Spears's behavior at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks. Witnesses claimed she was screaming and barking, with one diner fearing for her life.