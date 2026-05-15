Britney Spears's rep denies 'erratic' behavior reports: 'Blown out of...proportion'
What's the story
Britney Spears's representative has denied reports claiming the pop icon was "erratic" during a recent dinner outing. The statement, shared with People on Thursday, said these reports were "completely blown out of proportion." The representative clarified that Spears was simply sharing a story about her dog barking at the neighbors and did not endanger anyone with a knife as alleged.
Statement
Rep slams media for attacking Spears
The representative further added, "This constant attack on everything that she does, and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person." "This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now." The statement came after reports surfaced about Spears's behavior at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks. Witnesses claimed she was screaming and barking, with one diner fearing for her life.
Background
Spears recently completed her spiritual journey
These reports come just days after Spears shared about her "spiritual journey" on Instagram. The post featured her holding a baby snake and included a caption describing snakes as symbols of good health, higher consciousness, and good fortune. This follows her recent DUI arrest in Ventura, California, on March 4. After the incident, her attorney agreed to plead guilty to a "wet reckless (reckless driving charge with a notation that drug/alcohol was involved)" on her behalf.