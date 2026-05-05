Britney Spears pleads guilty, avoids jail time in DUI case
What's the story
Pop icon Britney Spears (44) has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in her driving under the influence (DUI) case, avoiding jail time. The plea was entered through her lawyer, Michael A Goldstein, on Monday. The lesser charge allows for a year of probation, mandatory DUI class, and state-mandated fines. This plea deal is standard for first-time offenders with no history of DUI incidents or road crashes resulting in injury.
Court proceedings
Spears granted summary probation
In the court proceedings, Spears was granted summary probation. This type of probation is informal and does not require mandatory meetings with a parole officer. She also temporarily yielded her Fourth Amendment search and seizure rights, meaning she must comply with searches and sobriety tests if pulled over by law enforcement. However, this requirement does not apply to her home as per the judge's ruling at Goldstein's request.
Legal implications
Ventura County District Attorney's statement
Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko stressed that DUI is a serious crime. He said it was important for Spears to meet the court's requirements, which include ongoing substance abuse treatment, weekly therapy sessions, and monthly psychiatric visits. "We do not want Miss Spears to reoffend," he added. The singer was charged with one misdemeanor DUI count last Thursday after being pulled over for erratic driving on US 101 in Ventura County on March 4.
Incident overview
Details of the incident and prior substance abuse treatment
The California Highway Patrol had stated that Spears appeared to be impaired when she was pulled over. She subsequently took a series of field sobriety tests, was arrested, and taken to jail. The criminal complaint against her noted the presence of alcohol and drugs in her system but did not specify the drugs or her blood alcohol content. Spears voluntarily checked into a substance abuse treatment center in April.