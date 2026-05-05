Britney Spears pleads guilty, avoids jail time in DUI case

Pop icon Britney Spears (44) has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in her driving under the influence (DUI) case, avoiding jail time. The plea was entered through her lawyer, Michael A Goldstein, on Monday. The lesser charge allows for a year of probation, mandatory DUI class, and state-mandated fines. This plea deal is standard for first-time offenders with no history of DUI incidents or road crashes resulting in injury.

Court proceedings Spears granted summary probation In the court proceedings, Spears was granted summary probation. This type of probation is informal and does not require mandatory meetings with a parole officer. She also temporarily yielded her Fourth Amendment search and seizure rights, meaning she must comply with searches and sobriety tests if pulled over by law enforcement. However, this requirement does not apply to her home as per the judge's ruling at Goldstein's request.

Legal implications Ventura County District Attorney's statement Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko stressed that DUI is a serious crime. He said it was important for Spears to meet the court's requirements, which include ongoing substance abuse treatment, weekly therapy sessions, and monthly psychiatric visits. "We do not want Miss Spears to reoffend," he added. The singer was charged with one misdemeanor DUI count last Thursday after being pulled over for erratic driving on US 101 in Ventura County on March 4.

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