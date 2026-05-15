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Home / News / Career News / NEET re-exam: Students can choose exam city, says education minister
NEET re-exam: Students can choose exam city, says education minister
NEET UG 2026 was canceled

NEET re-exam: Students can choose exam city, says education minister

By Chanshimla Varah
May 15, 2026
11:22 am
What's the story

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced important updates for students on Friday after the cancellation of NEET UG 2026. The decision was taken after a paper leak controversy that led to one of India's largest medical entrance exams being canceled. Pradhan said students will be allowed to select their preferred exam city for the re-examination, reducing travel stress and logistical challenges. Students have been given one week to choose their preferred examination city.

Exam logistics

Re-examination on June 21

The re-examination of NEET UG 2026 will be held on June 21, 2026. New admit cards will be issued by June 14, which can be downloaded from the National Testing Agency (NTA) website using the application number and login credentials. Candidates can download their new admit cards from the official website neet.nta.nic.in once they are released.

Minister

Exam time extended by 15 minutes 

At the press briefing, the minister also said that the NEET UG will be fully computer-based from next year. There will be no fees for the upcoming examination and keeping students' convenience and time constraints in mind, the NTA has decided to extend the examination duration by 15 minutes. "The exam, which was scheduled from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, will now continue till 5.15pm..." he said.

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