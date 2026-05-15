NEET re-exam: Students can choose exam city, says education minister
What's the story
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced important updates for students on Friday after the cancellation of NEET UG 2026. The decision was taken after a paper leak controversy that led to one of India's largest medical entrance exams being canceled. Pradhan said students will be allowed to select their preferred exam city for the re-examination, reducing travel stress and logistical challenges. Students have been given one week to choose their preferred examination city.
Exam logistics
Re-examination on June 21
The re-examination of NEET UG 2026 will be held on June 21, 2026. New admit cards will be issued by June 14, which can be downloaded from the National Testing Agency (NTA) website using the application number and login credentials. Candidates can download their new admit cards from the official website neet.nta.nic.in once they are released.
Minister
Exam time extended by 15 minutes
At the press briefing, the minister also said that the NEET UG will be fully computer-based from next year. There will be no fees for the upcoming examination and keeping students' convenience and time constraints in mind, the NTA has decided to extend the examination duration by 15 minutes. "The exam, which was scheduled from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, will now continue till 5.15pm..." he said.
Twitter Post
Government will speak to states regarding arrangement of transport facilities
#WATCH | Delhi | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "On the day of the cancellation, the NTA had declared the return of the fees of the students. There will be 0 fees for the upcoming examination... Prima facie, the NTA has decided to give students one week to… pic.twitter.com/5KboscB9E1— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026