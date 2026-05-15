NEET re-exam: Students can choose exam city, says education minister

The re-examination of NEET UG 2026 will be held on June 21, 2026. New admit cards will be issued by June 14, which can be downloaded from the National Testing Agency (NTA) website using the application number and login credentials. Candidates can download their new admit cards from the official website neet.nta.nic.in once they are released.

Minister

Exam time extended by 15 minutes

At the press briefing, the minister also said that the NEET UG will be fully computer-based from next year. There will be no fees for the upcoming examination and keeping students' convenience and time constraints in mind, the NTA has decided to extend the examination duration by 15 minutes. "The exam, which was scheduled from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, will now continue till 5.15pm..." he said.