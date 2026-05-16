Trump's delegation discarded Chinese gifts before boarding Air Force One

US President Donald Trump and his delegation have returned from a two-day diplomatic visit to Beijing. The trip involved high-level discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping . However, before boarding Air Force One, White House staffers and reporters were asked to discard several items they had received during the visit. These included burner phones, credential badges, and lapel pins given by China.

Strict directive 'Nothing from China allowed on the plane' The items were discarded in a bin at the foot of Air Force One's stairs, as seen by a journalist in the White House press pool. Emily Goodin, White House correspondent for The New York Post, wrote on X, "Nothing from China allowed on the plane." This strict directive highlights security concerns amid China's reputation as a major cyber threat with advanced intelligence and espionage capabilities.

Security concerns Questions about potential surveillance tools The disposal of these items raises questions about their potential use as surveillance tools. It is not unreasonable to think that some of the gifts could have been bugged, a tactic used by governments in the past. The burner phones were likely targeted during the trip as well. These devices are meant to be new and dedicated, used where attacks can be expected and discarded later.

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Cybersecurity measures US delegation used temporary 'clean' burner phones Reports suggest that US delegation members didn't carry their personal electronic devices on the trip. Instead, they relied solely on temporary "clean" burner phones as part of stringent cybersecurity precautions.

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