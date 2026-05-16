These four Premier League teams have secured Champions League football

Aston Villa thrashed Liverpool 4-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League. Ollie Watkins scored twice for Villa, while Morgan Rogers and John McGinn also found the back of the net. Virgil van Dijk scored both goals for Liverpool, but it wasn't enough to prevent their defeat at Villa Park. Notably, the top 5 teams will secure Champions League football from the Premier League. Here's more.

LIV Liverpool need to beat Brentford in final Matchweek As stated, the top 5 sides in the Premier League this season will make it to the Champions League 2026-27. Liverpool are currently 5th in the standings after 37 matches. They own 59 points. Notably, Liverpool face Brentford in Matchweek 38 next Sunday. They need to beat Brentford to secure Champions League football. Notably, the likes of Bournemouth and Brighton are both in the mix for Champions League. 6th-placed Bournemouth own 55 points from 36 games. Brighton are next with 53 points.

Villa Villa become 4th side to secure Champions League football Unai Emery's Villa own 62 points from 37 games this season. They are placed 4th and became the latest side to gain an UCL berth for next season. Villa claimed their 18th win of the campaign and are likely to end the season placed 4th. Notably, they are in the final of the UEFA Europa League and a trophy win would have secured them Champions League football. However, now with UCL football secured, Villa can play freely.

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Information 3rd-placed Man United secured Champions League football recently With a 3-2 win over Liverpool in Matchweek 35, Manchester United secured Champions League football. The Red Devils are on the brink of finishing third. From 36 games, they own 65 points. They face Nottingham Forest and Brighton in the remaining two league games.

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Top 2 Arsenal and Man City battle it out for the title Arsenal and Manchester City are battling it out for the Premier League title. The Gunners are two points ahead of City after 36 games. One expects things to go down the wire in the battle for supremacy. Arsenal have 79 points from 36 games. City are on 77 points but own a better goal difference + goals scored. Notably, Arsenal are in the final of this season's Champions League.