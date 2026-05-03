Premier League, Manchester United complete the double over Liverpool: Stats

Manchester United completed the double over arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League 2025-26 season at Old Trafford on Sunday. Matchweek 35 saw the Red Devils down the Reds 3-2 in a pulsating encounter. United went to half-time with a 2-0 lead. However, two massive errors from the hosts allowed Liverpool to make it 2-2 early in the 2nd half. Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner.

Information Man United qualify for Champions League With this win, third-placed United have now qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season. United have returned to the competition for the first time since the 2023-24 season. United have joined Arsenal and Manchester City in terms of securing Champions League football.

Twitter Post UCL secured! Champions League qualification secured for 2026/27 🏆



Congratulations, @ManUtd 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GLeJieepBB — Premier League (@premierleague) May 3, 2026

Advertisement

Information A look at the points table From 35 Premier League games this season, United own 64 points. This was their 18th win of the campaign. Michael Carrick's men have scored 63 goals. Meanwhile, Liverpool are 4th with 58 points from 35 games. This was their 11th defeat of the season.

Advertisement

Match stats Here are the match stats United created two big chances compared to Liverpool's one. The hosts has 18 attempts with six shots on target. Arne Slot's men had 5 shots on target from 13 attempts. United hit the woodwork once. Liverpool dominated possession (62.2%). United had an xG of 2.14 compared to the Reds's 0.89. The hosts had 30 touches in the opposition box. Liverpool managed 18 such touches.

Do you know? Fernandes has created 120 chances in Premier League 2025-26 As per Opta, United skipper Bruno Fernandes has created 120 chances in the Premier League this season. It's the most by a Manchester United player in a season on record since 2003-04. The previous most was 119, by Fernandes himself in 2022-23.

Carrick Carrick enters record books Under Carrick (including in 2021), United have won eight of their nine Premier League home games (L1). As per Opta, Carrick is only the sixth manager - and first English manager - to win 8+ of his first nine home games in the competition, and first since Antonio Conte in 2016-17 (also eight out of nine).

Duo Key Premier League numbers for Cunha and Sesko Matheus Cunha opened United's scoring in the 6th minute. In 113 Premier League games, the former Wolves man now owns 38 goals (A15). In the 2025-26 season, he has scored 9 goals (A2) from 31 matches. Benjamin Sesko scored United's 2nd in the 14th minute. He now has 11 goals from 30 Premier League games in what is his debut season.

Information Mainoo scores his 4th career Premier League goal Making his 75th Premier League appearance, United midfielder Mainoo, who scored in the 77th minute, clocked his 4th goal. He also has 3 assists. In the ongoing season, he has one goal and two assists from 25 appearances.

LIV duo Key numbers for Liverpool's Szoboszlai and Gakpo Domonic Szoboszlai scored Liverpool's opener in the 47th minute after Amad Diallo's mistake. He then set up Cody Gakpo for the equalizer in the 56th minute. Szoboszlai now owns 14 goals and 12 Premier League assists from 101 matches. From 33 games this season, he owns 5 goals and three assists. Gakpo scored his 32nd Premier League goal, including 7 this season.