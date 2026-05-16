Robert Vadra gets bail in Shikohpur land deal case

Businessman Robert Vadra has been granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case related to the Shikohpur land deal. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Vadra was granted bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of a similar amount.

Legal proceedings Vadra accuses ED of being influenced by government After his release on bail, Vadra expressed faith in India's judicial system but alleged that the ED is being influenced by the government. He said, "I believe in the judicial system of this country. I know that ED is being managed by the Government, and the ED will keep on going on the instructions of the Government," adding, "I have nothing to hide."

Twitter Post Vadra appears before Rouse Avenue Court VIDEO | Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra appears before Rouse Avenue Court in connection with Shikohpur land deal money laundering case.



He says, "I believe in the judicial system of the country. I know the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being managed by the Government and the… pic.twitter.com/lf4VyPxa2V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2026

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Fraud claims Allegations made by ED The case involves a 3.53-acre land in Shikohpur, Gurugram, which was allegedly bought fraudulently by Sky Light Hospitality, a company linked to Vadra, from Onkareshwar Properties on February 12, 2008. The ED has alleged that false declarations were made during the acquisition of the land, and a commercial license was obtained through Vadra's influence. The agency also alleged that the ₹7.5 crore payment for the deal was made through an unencashed cheque.

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