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Robert Vadra gets bail in Shikohpur land deal case
Vadra expressed faith in India's judicial system

Robert Vadra gets bail in Shikohpur land deal case

By Snehil Singh
May 16, 2026
11:18 am
What's the story

Businessman Robert Vadra has been granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case related to the Shikohpur land deal. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Vadra was granted bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of a similar amount.

Legal proceedings

Vadra accuses ED of being influenced by government

After his release on bail, Vadra expressed faith in India's judicial system but alleged that the ED is being influenced by the government. He said, "I believe in the judicial system of this country. I know that ED is being managed by the Government, and the ED will keep on going on the instructions of the Government," adding, "I have nothing to hide."

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Vadra appears before Rouse Avenue Court

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Fraud claims

Allegations made by ED

The case involves a 3.53-acre land in Shikohpur, Gurugram, which was allegedly bought fraudulently by Sky Light Hospitality, a company linked to Vadra, from Onkareshwar Properties on February 12, 2008. The ED has alleged that false declarations were made during the acquisition of the land, and a commercial license was obtained through Vadra's influence. The agency also alleged that the ₹7.5 crore payment for the deal was made through an unencashed cheque.

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Properties attached last year

Further, the ED claimed that this land was sold to DLF at a higher price later on. Last year, the ED had provisionally attached 43 immovable properties worth around ₹37.64 crore under PMLA in connection with this case. The development comes a day after the Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of the ED's chargesheet filed against Vadra and others in this alleged money laundering case.

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