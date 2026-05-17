'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' grows, nears ₹10cr mark
What's the story
The comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh, has seen a slight increase in its box office collection on the second day of release. The film earned ₹5.75 crore net in India on Saturday with a 16% occupancy rate from 6,717 shows, reported Sacnilk. This is an improvement from its opening day earnings of ₹4 crore net from 6,822 shows at a 12% occupancy rate.
Box office performance
Film's total collection stands at ₹9.75 crore net
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's total domestic collection stands at ₹9.75 crore net in India after two days. The worldwide collection has reached ₹13.7 crore since its release. However, these numbers are significantly lower than those of its predecessor, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It collected ₹9.1 crore on its opening day and ₹12.33 crore on its second day.
Box office clash
Competing with these films in theaters
The film is up against Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu at the box office. Other films in cinemas this week include Riteish Deshmukh's period drama Raja Shivaji, mythological film Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hindi), Hollywood release Michael, and Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. The comedy flick is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza, and Vishal Vashishtha.