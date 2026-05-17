'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' grows, nears ₹10cr mark

Box office performance

Film's total collection stands at ₹9.75 crore net

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's total domestic collection stands at ₹9.75 crore net in India after two days. The worldwide collection has reached ₹13.7 crore since its release. However, these numbers are significantly lower than those of its predecessor, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It collected ₹9.1 crore on its opening day and ₹12.33 crore on its second day.