'Michael' review: Jaafar Jackson glides his way through half-baked biopic

Michael Jackson 's biopic Michael, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson in his debut, has finally hit cinemas after repeated delays and reshoots. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael captures the King of Pop's meteoric rise to success and inimitable global fame. It's bolstered by Jaafar's scintillating performance, but bogged down by its inconsistent, half-baked narrative.

Plot Covers his early successes, cold relationship with his father Michael opens in 1966 in Gary, Indiana, as Joseph (Colman Domingo) trains his sons and establishes the band, the Jackson 5. A domineering father, he ruthlessly beats Jackson (younger version played by Juliano Krue Valdi), pressuring him to toe the line. Michael covers Jackson's association with Quincy Jones, his work on Thriller, Beat It, etc., and his burn injuries, concluding in 1988.

#1 Jaafar is an absolute revelation in the title role Jaafar's resemblance to Jackson is uncanny (the makeup and costume departments have outdone themselves), and you're in for a treat during the music set-pieces. Smooth as butter, Jaafar glides through Michael and steals your attention with his spectacular dance skills. He is so phenomenal that you would be prompted to revisit Jackson's videos and marvel at how brilliantly Jaafar mimics his late uncle.

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#2 Domingo doesn't disappoint either Other than Jaafar, another actor who gets the memo is Domingo (buried under heavy makeup), who's extremely watchable as a distant, emotionally stunted father. Joseph calls Jackson a "moneymaking machine," worries about his upcoming performances as he's treated for burns, and gives himself credit for the singer's success. Domingo gets some impactful dialogues and makes the most of his screentime, delivering a consistent performance.

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#3 However, the film doesn't explore the singer in-depth Michael shares its central problem with several other biopics: it's so obsessed with its subject that it puts him on a pedestal, uncomfortably, nauseatingly so. Fuqua is so enamored with Jackson that almost everyone else ceases to exist. Jackson shares a strong bond with his brothers, but Fuqua doesn't care about casting a spotlight on them. The film suffers from a lack of depth.

#4 More on the above aspect Although we see Jackson's vulnerabilities and his tussle with his ruthless father, who perceives him as a golden fleece, much still seems amiss. Fuqua shows us Jackson the performer, but not Jackson the flawed human. Plus, with dialogues like, "I have to shine my light, love, and joy. That's my destiny," the singer is imbued with saint-like qualities. Only a halo is missing.

#5 Not much to watch besides the music pieces Michael resurrects the King of Pop through the gripping, electrifying concert-like sequences. Barring these scenes, however, the film feels bland, repetitive, and incomplete. Emotional beats struggle to land, and the verbose dialogue makes it difficult to connect with the characters. No scene is allowed to breathe, and Fuqua perfunctorily jumps from one scene to the next, crossing tasks off his list.

Child abuse allegations Why the film doesn't mention child abuse allegations against Jackson Due to legal restrictions, Michael skips the disturbing child abuse allegations against Jackson. Originally, Michael began in 1993 with police raiding Jackson's Neverland Ranch over allegations of sexual abuse against 13-year-old Jordan Chandler. However, these scenes were removed after the Jackson estate's lawyers pointed out a settlement clause prohibiting any mention of the accuser in any movie. Eventually, the makers reshot some parts.