'Hai Jawani...' box office collection

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' crosses ₹50cr mark worldwide

By Isha Sharma 11:20 am Jun 11, 202611:20 am

What's the story

The comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, has crossed ₹34.15 crore in India by Day 6. The film is currently running across 5,600 shows nationwide. Despite a steady run at the box office since its release on June 5, the movie has seen a drop in collections after its opening weekend.