'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' crosses ₹50cr mark worldwide
What's the story
The comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, has crossed ₹34.15 crore in India by Day 6. The film is currently running across 5,600 shows nationwide. Despite a steady run at the box office since its release on June 5, the movie has seen a drop in collections after its opening weekend.
Box office performance
Film's box office journey so far
The film opened strongly, collecting ₹7.5 crore on its opening Friday and Saturday, followed by its highest single-day collection of ₹9 crore on Sunday. However, collections dipped after the weekend with earnings of ₹3.5 crore on Monday and ₹3.85 crore on Tuesday before slowing down further on Wednesday. Its worldwide collection stands at ₹51.85 crore.
Box office competition
Competition from other films impacting collections
The film is currently facing stiff competition from Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, and the Hollywood fantasy adventure He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Out of these, Peddi is its biggest competitor. It stars Ram Charan, Divyenndu, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is the last directorial venture of veteran filmmaker Dhawan, who has announced his retirement from the industry. The film features an ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Manoj Pahwa, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, and Ali Asgar. It was produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner in association with Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films.