Artemis III mission is scheduled for 2027

Will Artemis III crew land on Moon?

By Mudit Dube 11:25 am Jun 11, 202611:25 am

What's the story

NASA has announced the crew for its upcoming Artemis III mission, which is set to take place next year. The team will be led by US Marine Corps Colonel Randy Bresnik, a veteran of the International Space Station (ISS) and space shuttle programs. He will be joined by Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency (ESA), and two American astronauts Andre Douglas and Frank Rubio.