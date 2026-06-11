US has warned of possible drone attacks

Seek cover: US asks residents as Iran pounds Jordanian bases

By Chanshimla Varah 11:21 am Jun 11, 202611:21 am

What's the story

The United States State Department has issued a security alert for residents in Jordan as Iran has launched missile attacks on US military installations there. The department advised people to "seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately." It said reports indicate missiles, drones, or rockets were detected in Jordanian airspace. Iran attacked US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan and targeted two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz over renewed waves of US attacks on the country.