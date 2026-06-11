Seek cover: US asks residents as Iran pounds Jordanian bases
What's the story
The United States State Department has issued a security alert for residents in Jordan as Iran has launched missile attacks on US military installations there. The department advised people to "seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately." It said reports indicate missiles, drones, or rockets were detected in Jordanian airspace. Iran attacked US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan and targeted two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz over renewed waves of US attacks on the country.
Attack details
Iranian attack causes significant damage
The Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base and the Al-Azraq base, which host US forces, were heavily attacked. Per state media, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps of Iran said it fired ballistic missiles at a US command center in Jordan. This "punitive operation against the aggressor" targeted "Al-Azraq Air Base and its control center, using 12 ballistic missiles," the IRGC said, claiming to have destroyed these facilities "and a large number of fighter aircraft."
Escalating conflict
Iranian missile attack comes after US airstrikes in Iran
The Iranian attack follows additional US airstrikes on multiple locations in Iran, which were described as "self-defense air strike" actions. The US Central Command announced on Wednesday that its forces began additional self-defense strikes at 5:15pm Eastern Time against multiple targets in Iran in response to Tehran's "unwarranted and continued aggression." In response to the US actions, Iran's Aerospace Force chief threatened to make the region "hell" for Americans.
Defensive measures
Five incoming missiles intercepted by Jordanian military
Jordan's military confirmed that five incoming missiles were intercepted, targeting the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. No injuries were reported from this incident. Kuwait said its air defense systems were "intercepting hostile aerial targets" while Bahrain activated air raid sirens twice. Kuwait said it has also temporarily closed its airspace and that flights are being diverted to alternative airports, without elaborating.