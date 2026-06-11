xAI engineer alleges he was fired over Grok safety concerns
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, and its parent firm SpaceX have been sued by an employee. The lawsuit was filed by Devin Kim, an ex-engineer at xAI who worked there until October 2025. He is currently the president of the non-profit Center for AI Safety. Kim alleges he was fired for raising concerns over the safety of xAI's Grok AI chatbot.
Lawsuit details
Lawsuit details Grok's alleged bias and discrimination
In his lawsuit, Kim accuses xAI of neglecting AI safety with Grok, which he claims "virtually guaranteed" the chatbot would promote discrimination, spread harmful content, and even provide information related to weapons of mass destruction. The complaint further highlights that after a major controversy where Grok compared itself to Hitler ('MechaHitler'), Kim tried to reassess its political bias and discriminatory tendencies.
Whistleblower status
Kim portrayed as a whistleblower in the lawsuit
The lawsuit also portrays Kim as a whistleblower who was worried about xAI's alleged negligence toward AI safety. He claims this disregard is unlawful in areas like internet regulation, consumer protection and unfair business practices, and arms and explosives regulation, among others. Despite his concerns, Kim alleges that he was targeted by the company's leadership for trying to introduce safeguards on Grok's development.
Retaliation claims
Ba accused of ignoring Musk's instructions
Kim's lawsuit accuses xAI co-founder Jimmy Ba of ignoring Musk's instructions and retaliating against him for advocating stronger safeguards. The complaint describes Ba as someone who aggressively opposed AI safety measures, even saying "AI will kill us all anyway." It also accuses him of trying to circumvent EU safety regulations during the release of Grok Code 1 by misrepresenting certain aspects of the model to avoid legally required testing.
Termination details
Kim filed lawsuit after being fired by xAI
The lawsuit states that Kim was planning to present his findings during the week of September 15, 2025. However, Ba called him into a meeting and told them they should "go [their] separate ways." This led to Kim filing the lawsuit against xAI and SpaceX in a California state court. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as a declaratory judgment that xAI and SpaceX's conduct was unlawful.