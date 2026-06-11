xAI engineer alleges he was fired over Grok safety concerns

Termination details

Kim filed lawsuit after being fired by xAI

The lawsuit states that Kim was planning to present his findings during the week of September 15, 2025. However, Ba called him into a meeting and told them they should "go [their] separate ways." This led to Kim filing the lawsuit against xAI and SpaceX in a California state court. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as a declaratory judgment that xAI and SpaceX's conduct was unlawful.