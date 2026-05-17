Court orders case against Anurag Kashyap over comments on Brahmins

A court in Surat , Gujarat, has ordered the registration of a criminal case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over his past social media comments about the Brahmin community . The order was issued by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) AS Jani on Saturday, after partially allowing a private complaint filed by lawyer and Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Kamlesh Raval .

Legal proceedings Case filed under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita The court has ordered the registration of a case under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of public peace), and 353 (2) (circulating false information) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Raval, a member of the Brahmin community, filed the complaint over Kashyap's "objectionable" post on X, which he claims defamed the entire Brahmin community.

Community backlash Controversy stemmed from the film 'Phule' The complaint states that on April 16 last year, the All India Brahman Samaj protested against the trailer release of the Hindi film Phule. The film explored the lives of renowned social activists Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. In response, Kashyap allegedly posted a statement on X that insulted the Brahmin community. Raval further claimed that this was an attempt to insult the community and posed a danger of "spreading enmity between communities and different castes."

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Comments What did Kashyap say last year? In April 2025, Kashyap expressed his frustration over the delays in Phule's release after a Brahmin group objected to the drama. He wrote on Instagram, "Dhadak 2 ki screening mein censor board ne bola, Modi ji ne India mein caste system khatam kar diya hai." "Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se." When an Instagram user replied saying, "Brahmins tumhare baap hain," Kashyap responded, "Brahmin pe main moot**nga, koi problem?" Kashyap eventually apologized for his comments.

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