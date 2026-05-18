After Eric Dane, another 'Grey's Anatomy' star diagnosed with ALS
What's the story
Russell Andrews, a veteran actor known for roles in Better Call Saul, Insecure, and Straight Outta Compton, has revealed he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig's disease in late 2025. The 64-year-old actor made the announcement during an emotional interview on CNN's The Story Is with Elex Michaelson. He called the diagnosis both "humbling" and eye-opening.
Fiancee's support
His fiancée's unwavering support
Andrews was accompanied by his fiancée, actor Erica Tazel, during the interview. She has been taking care of him since his diagnosis. "I am a person living with ALS," Andrews told Michaelson, while Tazel assured her unwavering commitment to him despite the life-altering condition. "At least now we know what it is, and I still want to be your wife," she said.
Diagnosis delay
Delay in diagnosis and insurance challenges
The Grey's Anatomy actor noticed the first signs of ALS during the COVID-19 pandemic, with symptoms worsening during the Hollywood strikes in 2023. He initially thought he had a pinched nerve or stroke-related issues after experiencing muscle twitches and weakness. However, he lost health insurance during the industry shutdown caused by these strikes which delayed his diagnosis as he couldn't get medical evaluations.
Advocacy efforts
Advocacy and awareness efforts
Once Andrews regained insurance coverage, he saw a physician who quickly referred him to a neurologist who confirmed the ALS diagnosis. Following his public announcement, he has joined hands with the ALS Network to raise awareness about the disease during ALS Awareness Month in May. "Receiving this diagnosis changed my life," Andrews said. "What I didn't expect was the depth of connection and support that comes with it."
Disease details
Understanding ALS and its impact
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, affecting mobility, speech, and independence. While there is no cure yet, treatment options are available. The ALS Network's president Sheri Strahl said, "The ALS Network is built around one simple truth, that no one should face ALS alone."
Career highlights
Andrews's career and advocacy expansion
Andrews, a respected theater performer with acclaimed credits like Jitney, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and King Hedley II, has had a long career in television, film, and stage. The ALS Network confirmed that Andrews, Tazel, and his daughter Anya will be involved in advocacy campaigns to improve support systems for patients and families. "This moment is bigger than me," Andrews added. This news comes after another Grey's Anatomy actor, Eric Dane, battled ALS. Dane died in February at 53.