'Grey's Anatomy' actor Eric Dane (53) dies after ALS battle

Eric Dane , the acclaimed Hollywood actor best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has passed away at the age of 53. The news was confirmed by his family. They said in a statement that he died "surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife (Rebecca Gayheart), and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world." He was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Statement Family issues statement The family of the actor released a statement to People, saying, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS." "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

Advocacy 'Eric adored his fans, is forever grateful for love, support' The statement from his family added, "He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always." "Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received." It added, "The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Health battle The actor opened up about his battle last year In an emotional interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America last year, Dane had revealed that ALS had severely affected his mobility. "My left side is functioning; my right side has completely stopped working," he said, visibly emotional. He first noticed numbness and weakness in his hand nearly a year prior to his diagnosis, but initially dismissed it as fatigue from excessive texting.

