Leaked cable states US urged Pakistan to oust Imran Khan

A leaked diplomatic cable has brought back the spotlight on Imran Khan 's allegations of a "foreign conspiracy" behind his ouster. The document, known as a cypher, was published by investigative outlet Drop Site. It details a meeting between Pakistan's then-ambassador to Washington and senior United States State Department official Donald Lu before Khan lost a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Allegations resurfaced Background on the no-confidence vote Khan has alleged that the US conspired to remove him due to his independent foreign policy, particularly his refusal to align with Western policies against Russia and China. Washington has denied these allegations, saying there was "no truth" to the claims and that Khan never produced evidence proving foreign involvement. The no-confidence vote was historic as it was the first time a Pakistani Prime Minister was removed through such a process.

Diplomatic discussions Cable details US warning to Pakistan The leaked cable indicates that Lu hinted at improved relations between Islamabad and Washington if Khan were removed through parliamentary means. It also warned of possible "isolation" from both the US and Europe if Khan survived the challenge. The document further claims that Pakistan's military establishment had started talks with Washington independently of Khan's government before his ouster.

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Strategic realignment Covert arms supplies to Ukraine After Khan's removal, Pakistan's military-backed government reportedly aligned more closely with US strategic interests. The country began covertly supplying artillery shells for the Ukraine war through US contractors and third-party suppliers. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts to Pakistan were allegedly linked to continued military supplies related to the Ukraine conflict.

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Leadership shift Khan's ouster led to reset in Pakistan-US ties After Khan's ouster, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir consolidated power and aligned the military-led government with US strategic interests. The country signed a defense pact with Saudi Arabia that Khan's government had resisted. Islamabad also explored partnerships in rare earths and cryptocurrency after Donald Trump's return to the White House, which led to a reset in ties between Pakistan and Washington.