Listing batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has crossed the milestone of 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He achieved this feat during Match 63 of the IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Gaikwad had a tough day at the office, with the opener consuming 21 balls for his 15 as CSK lost the game. On this note, we list down batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad - 1,012 runs Despite a rough outing against SRH, Gaikwad has been a consistent performer at the Chepauk. Across 25 IPL matches played here, he has amassed an impressive 1,012 runs at an average of over 50 (50.6). As per ESPNcricinfo, Gaikwad holds the best average among players with at least 500 runs here. He has also hit eight fifties and one century at this venue (SR: 136.38).

#2 Suresh Raina - 1,498 runs One of the greatest batters to have donned the CSK jersey, Suresh Raina scored 1,498 runs from 56 games in Chennai at an average of 29.96. Like Gaikwad, the southpaw also tallied eight fifties and one century at Chepauk, as his strike rate here was 135.32. Notably, Raina and Marcus Stoinis happen to be the only non-openers with an IPL ton here.

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