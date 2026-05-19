Listing batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has crossed the milestone of 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He achieved this feat during Match 63 of the IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Gaikwad had a tough day at the office, with the opener consuming 21 balls for his 15 as CSK lost the game. On this note, we list down batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk.
#3
Ruturaj Gaikwad - 1,012 runs
Despite a rough outing against SRH, Gaikwad has been a consistent performer at the Chepauk. Across 25 IPL matches played here, he has amassed an impressive 1,012 runs at an average of over 50 (50.6). As per ESPNcricinfo, Gaikwad holds the best average among players with at least 500 runs here. He has also hit eight fifties and one century at this venue (SR: 136.38).
#2
Suresh Raina - 1,498 runs
One of the greatest batters to have donned the CSK jersey, Suresh Raina scored 1,498 runs from 56 games in Chennai at an average of 29.96. Like Gaikwad, the southpaw also tallied eight fifties and one century at Chepauk, as his strike rate here was 135.32. Notably, Raina and Marcus Stoinis happen to be the only non-openers with an IPL ton here.
#3
MS Dhoni—1,547 runs
The legendary MS Dhoni tops this list, as he has tallied 1,547 runs across 75 games at the ground. His average is a fine 40.71 in this regard, with his strike rate being 144.3. Dhoni has recorded seven fifties at the venue. 1,478 of Dhoni's runs here have come while operating at four or lower. No other batter has even managed 1,300 IPL runs at a ground while batting in these positions.