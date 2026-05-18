Ruturaj Gaikwad completes 1,000 IPL runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ace Ruturaj Gaikwad has completed a milestone of 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The opening batter attained the landmark with his third run against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 of the IPL 2026 season on Monday. Notably, Gaikwad averages a stunning 50-plus at the venue. Here are the key stats.

Knock A rough day in the middle Gaikwad had a tough day at the office, with the opener consuming 21 balls for his 15 against SRH. He tried playing the anchor's role as CSK lost three wickets inside the first 10 overs. However, Pat Cummins trapped him in the 12th over. Gaikwad now has 321 runs across 13 games in IPL 2026 at 29.18. This includes two fifties (SR: 120.67).

Information Gaikwad averages 50-plus at this venue Having played 25 IPL games at the Chepauk, Gaikwad has raced to 1,012 runs. He averages a solid 50.6, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate reads 136.38. He owns eight IPL fifties and a century at this venue.

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Do you know? 3rd batter with 1,000-plus runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium Gaikwad has become the 3rd batter with 1,000-plus IPL runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the show with 1,547 runs from 75 matches at 40.71. He is followed by Suresh Raina, who managed 1,498 runs from 56 games at 29.96.

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