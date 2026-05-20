'Ladna nahi bhoola...': Salman Khan warns paparazzi against crowding 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reacted strongly to a recent incident involving paparazzi outside Mumbai 's Hinduja Hospital. The actor was seen visibly upset as photographers allegedly followed him and called out his name for attention. In response, he took to social media early on Wednesday morning (May 20) to express his anger over what he deemed insensitive conduct. He also warned that he hasn't forgotten how to fight.

Social media posts 'If I see press at a hospital enjoying my pain...' In emotional and fiery posts on Instagram, Khan expressed anger over the paparazzi's behavior. "If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain.The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter." He shared selfies with the notes, writing, "But if they wanna make money from my losses. Keep quiet don't enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life (sic)."

Strong message 'I will go to any extent and won't hesitate' Khan remained candid as he wrote, "In such a situation, I will go to any extent and won't hesitate to take strong action. Next time, try this with me over someone's pain or suffering. Just try it. When someone from your own family is in the hospital, will I react the same way? (roughly translated)."

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Actor's stance 'Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin...' The actor further added, "Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haa (I have turned 60 now, but I haven't forgotten how to fight - remember that. Even if you put me in jail) (sic)." Many celebrities have earlier voiced their dissatisfaction with photographers following them everywhere, no matter what the occasion. Netizens also supported Khan under his posts.

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