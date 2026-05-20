'Raja Shivaji' dips; worldwide total reaches ₹107cr in 19 days
What's the story
Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji is nearing the ₹110 crore mark at the global box office. The film, which has been well-received by audiences since its release, earned ₹1.3 crore on Day 19 (Tuesday) across 2,152 shows. With this, the total India gross collection has reached ₹102.9 crore and the total India net collection now stands at ₹87 crore.
Collection details
Breakup of Day 19 earnings
On Day 19, the Marathi version of Raja Shivaji earned ₹1.1 crore, while the Hindi version added ₹0.2 crore to its total collection. The film's overseas earnings also increased by ₹0.1 crore on Day 19, pushing its overseas gross to ₹4.1 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹107 crore.
Box office performance
A look at film's domestic net collection so far
In its first week, Raja Shivaji earned ₹52.65 crore, followed by another ₹24.3 crore in the second week. The film has continued to perform well in its third week, with a resurgence at the box office, minting ₹7.6 crore net during the weekend alone. After 19 days of release, its domestic haul stands at an impressive ₹87 crore, but for it to remain on track, it needs to hold on in the weekdays and pick up speed on the weekend.
Record-breaking potential
Film is on track to become highest-grossing Marathi film
Raja Shivaji is all set to become the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, surpassing Nagraj Manjule's Sairat. The latter had crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in 2016. Since then, no Marathi film has come close to replicating this feat until Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji. The film is written and directed by Deshmukh and produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.