'Raja Shivaji' dips; worldwide total reaches ₹107cr in 19 days

Riteish Deshmukh 's historical drama Raja Shivaji is nearing the ₹110 crore mark at the global box office . The film, which has been well-received by audiences since its release, earned ₹1.3 crore on Day 19 (Tuesday) across 2,152 shows. With this, the total India gross collection has reached ₹102.9 crore and the total India net collection now stands at ₹87 crore.

Collection details Breakup of Day 19 earnings On Day 19, the Marathi version of Raja Shivaji earned ₹1.1 crore, while the Hindi version added ₹0.2 crore to its total collection. The film's overseas earnings also increased by ₹0.1 crore on Day 19, pushing its overseas gross to ₹4.1 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹107 crore.

Box office performance A look at film's domestic net collection so far In its first week, Raja Shivaji earned ₹52.65 crore, followed by another ₹24.3 crore in the second week. The film has continued to perform well in its third week, with a resurgence at the box office, minting ₹7.6 crore net during the weekend alone. After 19 days of release, its domestic haul stands at an impressive ₹87 crore, but for it to remain on track, it needs to hold on in the weekdays and pick up speed on the weekend.

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