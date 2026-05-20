Tesla cancels India factory plans

Tesla has reportedly scrapped its plans to set up an electric vehicle (EV) factory in India. The news was confirmed by India's Minister of Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, as reported by Drive Tesla Canada. The decision marks a major shift in Tesla's strategy for the Indian market, where it had been exploring local production opportunities for years in return for lower import duties.

Strategy shift Retail expansion in focus Instead of investing in domestic manufacturing, Tesla has opted for a retail-only strategy in India. The company has been aggressively expanding its retail presence since entering the Indian market last year. It now has showrooms in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru as well as several Supercharger stations across the country.

Market hurdles Import duties and their impact on pricing Tesla imports its Model Y and Model YL from Giga Shanghai for local deliveries. However, importing vehicles from China into India is expensive due to import duties of up to 110% on foreign-built EVs. This significantly hikes prices and makes Tesla's vehicles less competitive against locally manufactured rivals. The high prices have resulted in poor sales, with only 225 cars delivered in 2025.

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Policy impact India offered to reduce import duties To counter high import duties, India tried to woo automakers with local policies that would have reduced duties to 15% for EVs priced above $35,000. However, companies were required to commit at least $500 million toward local manufacturing investments. Tesla declined to participate due to a tariff standoff between the company and Indian officials over the timing of factory establishment and tariff concessions.

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