YouTube Shorts users can now reimagine videos with AI

Google has announced a new feature for its Shorts platform, allowing users to remix other people's videos using Gemini Omni. The update was revealed at the Google I/O 2026 event. Now, when you click the remix icon at the bottom of a YouTube Short, you'll see an option to "reimagine" it with Gemini's help. This can turn videos into pixel art, anime or even found-footage horror films.

Content modification Users can modify content of video Along with transforming videos into different styles, the new feature also lets users modify the content of a video. This could include things like inflating heads, adding background actors, dressing people in pirate costumes, or even inserting themselves into the clip. However, creators have control over this feature and can choose to enable or disable it for their own uploads.

AI metadata AI metadata to mark remixed videos Google has clarified that YouTube videos redone with Gemini won't be published as new content. Instead, every remixed video will carry an AI metadata labeling it as such, along with a link back to the original source video. This way, creators are protected from any potential misuse of their content while also getting due credit for their work.

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