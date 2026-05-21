The film releases tomorrow

Ananya-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' targets ₹4-5cr opening

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:12 am May 21, 202611:12 am

What's the story

The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has reportedly sold around 9,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, ahead of its opening day on Friday. The film's advance booking is expected to close with around 25,000 admissions in these chains. This could potentially lead to an opening of ₹4-5 crore nett at the Indian box office, as per trade analysts.