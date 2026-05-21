Ananya-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' targets ₹4-5cr opening
What's the story
The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has reportedly sold around 9,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, ahead of its opening day on Friday. The film's advance booking is expected to close with around 25,000 admissions in these chains. This could potentially lead to an opening of ₹4-5 crore nett at the Indian box office, as per trade analysts.
Upcoming competition
Film's competition, potential impact on box office collection
Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni, will have a two-week window before it faces competition from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar on June 5. The film's fate will largely depend on audience reception and word-of-mouth reviews. If it manages to impress viewers with its content, it could join the list of successful Hindi films this year.
Pricing strategy
Affordable ticket prices for 'Chand Mera Dil'
The makers of Chand Mera Dil have reportedly set affordable ticket prices for its opening day. Tickets for all shows before 5:00pm on Friday are priced at ₹149, while those after 5:00pm are priced at ₹199. This pricing strategy could be a key factor in attracting audiences to the theaters for this relatively low-budget film.