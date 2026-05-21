xAI lost $6.4B last year, SpaceX's IPO filing reveals

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI , reported a staggering $6.4 billion operating loss in 2025, according to SpaceX 's IPO filings. The loss is a major jump from the previous year's $1.56 billion deficit and comes despite a modest revenue increase for the company during the same period. The financial data was revealed as part of SpaceX's filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Financial performance Revenue growth amidst losses Despite the massive loss, xAI's revenue grew by 22% to $3.2 billion in 2025, from $2.62 billion in the previous year. This growth rate is much lower than the triple-digit expansion seen by rival AI labs such as Anthropic. For Q1 2026, xAI reported a loss of $2.47 billion on revenue of $818 million, compared to a smaller loss of $936 million on revenue of $727 million in the same quarter last year.

Investment impact Massive investments in AI infrastructure The surge in losses is largely due to massive investments by xAI in building AI infrastructure and compute capabilities. The company's capital expenditure for its AI segment was $12.7 billion in 2025 and has already reached $7.7 billion in Q1 2026, indicating an annualized run rate of about $30.8 billion. This aggressive spending strategy is aimed at capturing long-term growth opportunities within the fast-evolving AI sector.

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User base xAI has over half a billion MAUs Musk launched xAI in 2023 and merged it with rocket and satellite company SpaceX in February 2026, valuing the combined entity at $1.25 trillion. SpaceX's AI platforms across Grok and X have some 550 million monthly active users (MAUs) who create about 350 million posts daily. However, only about one-fifth of these users (117 million MAUs) had used Grok's AI features as of March 31, 2026.

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