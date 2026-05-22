Spotify will let you create AI-generated song remixes

Spotify has announced a licensing deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) to introduce an innovative feature. The new tool will allow users to create AI-generated remixes and covers of streaming songs. However, this service would be available as a paid add-on for Premium subscribers. While artists can choose not to take part in the program, those who do will earn royalties from these AI remixes.

Partnership details Tool is 1st outcome of Spotify's partnership with UMG Back in October, Spotify had announced its collaboration with UMG and other major labels such as Sony Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, and Believe. The goal was to create "responsible AI products." Now, this new tool appears to be the first outcome of that partnership. Spotify had previously outlined three guiding principles for the program: choice in participation, fair compensation and new revenue opportunities, and strengthening artist-fan connections.

Tool objectives AI-enabled initiative to create new revenue opportunities The new tool will let fans create and share covers and remixes, while ensuring that royalties go back to the original artist. Spotify's Co-CEO Alex Norstrom emphasized that "What we're building is grounded in consent, credit, and compensation for the artists and songwriters that take part." UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge also stressed on how this AI-enabled initiative would bring artists closer to fans while creating new revenue opportunities.

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