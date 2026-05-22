IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad penalized for this reason 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been fined ₹24 lakh for a slow over-rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Gujarat Titans. This was CSK's last game of the season as they haven't qualified for the playoffs. The penalty was imposed after CSK's second violation of the season, following an earlier infraction in Match 18. The remaining members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were fined either ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lower.

Team struggles Gaikwad's captaincy under scrutiny Gaikwad's captaincy and batting have been heavily criticized this season. Despite leading CSK through a tough "transition phase" marked by early injuries, his personal form and lack of intent have drawn criticism. The team finished their league stage with six wins and eight defeats, failing to qualify for the playoffs. This marks the third consecutive season that CSK has missed out on playoff qualification. CSK lost the aforementioned game against GT by 89 runs.

Match recap GT post a massive total In a must-win match, CSK opted to bowl first but ended up conceding 229/4. Gujarat's openers Sai Sudharsan (84) and Shubman Gill (64) smashed commanding half-centuries. Jos Buttler then hammered an unbeaten 57 off 23 balls, propelling GT to a massive total. CSK's chase began on a disastrous note with Sanju Samson departing for a golden duck after Mohammed Siraj had him caught behind off the very first ball of the innings.

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